Sadharan Bima Corporation celebrates Sheikh Kamal's birthday
Sadharan Bima Corporation paid tribute to Shaheed Captain Sheikh Kamal, the eldest son of Father of the Nation Bangabandhu Sheikh Mujibur Rahman, by placing a wreath at his portrait at Dhanmondi Abahani Ground in Dhaka on the occasion of his 74th birth anniversary on Saturday (5 August).
Sadharan Bima Corporation also organised a discussion and dua mahfil on the occasion where Syed Belal Hossain, managing director of the corporation, was present as the chief guest, reads a press release.
Ashraf Uddin Ahmed Chunnu, sports organiser and former player of Bangladesh National Football Team, was present as the special guest.