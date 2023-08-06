Sadharan Bima Corporation celebrates Sheikh Kamal's birthday

Sadharan Bima Corporation celebrates Sheikh Kamal&#039;s birthday

Sadharan Bima Corporation paid tribute to Shaheed Captain Sheikh Kamal, the eldest son of Father of the Nation Bangabandhu Sheikh Mujibur Rahman, by placing a wreath at his portrait at Dhanmondi Abahani Ground in Dhaka on the occasion of his 74th birth anniversary on Saturday (5 August).

Sadharan Bima Corporation also organised a discussion and dua mahfil on the occasion where Syed Belal Hossain, managing director of the corporation, was present as the chief guest, reads a press release.

Ashraf Uddin Ahmed Chunnu, sports organiser and former player of Bangladesh National Football Team, was present as the special guest.

