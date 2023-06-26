Sadharan Bima Corporation achieves net profit of Tk380.75 crore in 2022

The 666th board of directors meeting of Sadharan Bima Corporation approved the audited financial statements of the Corporation for the year 2022 which was held on 12 June, reads a press release.

Sadharan Bima Corporation earned net profit before income tax of Tk380.75 crore in the year 2022 and Tk359.22 crore in the year 2021, which is TK21.53 crore more than in 2021.

The profit before income tax has increased by 5.99% in 2022.