SABC organises workshop on money laundering prevention
A workshop titled "Prevention of Money Laundering and Combating Financing of Terrorism" organised by the Training Institute of South Bengal Agriculture and Commerce Bank (SBAC) has been recently held at the bank's head office.
Managing Director and CEO of the bank Mosleh Uddin Ahmed was present as the chief guest at the workshop, reads a press release.
The workshop was chaired by Principal of the training institute AKM Fazlur Rahman.
Representatives of Bangladesh Financial Intelligence Unit (BFIU) including Shamsul Arefin and top officials of the bank were present.