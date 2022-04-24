SABC organises workshop on money laundering prevention

South Bangla Agriculture & Commerce (SBAC) Bank Limited Training Institute organised a workshop on 'Prevention of Money Laundering and Combating Financing of Terrorism' at the bank’s head office. Mosleh Uddin Ahmed, Managing Director & CEO of the Bank was present as chief guest and AKM Fazlur Rahman, principal of Training Institute presided over in the workshop. M Shamsul Arefin, additional managing director & CAMLCO of the bank including BFIU representative and bank’s resource persons were present at the workshop. Photo: PR

A workshop titled "Prevention of Money Laundering and Combating Financing of Terrorism" organised by the Training Institute of South Bengal Agriculture and Commerce Bank (SBAC) has been recently held at the bank's head office.

Managing Director and CEO of the bank Mosleh Uddin Ahmed was present as the chief guest at the workshop, reads a press release.

The workshop was chaired by Principal of the training institute AKM Fazlur Rahman.

Representatives of Bangladesh Financial Intelligence Unit (BFIU) including Shamsul Arefin and top officials of the bank were present.