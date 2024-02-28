SAARC delegates member visit BARI

28 February, 2024
Photo: Courtesy
Photo: Courtesy

A delegation from the South Asian Association for Regional Cooperation (SAARC) visited Bangladesh Agricultural Research Institute (BARI), on 28 February 2024.

Scientists and Officers welcomed the SAARC member's delegation at the time of their arrival at the BARI. BARI Director General Dr. Debasish Sarker gave a welcome address at DG's conference room.

Principal Scientific Officer (Director General Office) Dr. Md. Shawquat Ali Khan gave short brief on the activities & achievements of BARI.

The Business Standard Google News Keep updated, follow The Business Standard's Google news channel

Director, SAARC Agriculture Center, Bangladesh, Dr Md. Harunur Rashid; BARI Director (Support & Services) Dr. Ferdouse Islam; Director (Research) Dr. Md. Abdullah Yousuf Akhond; Director (Training and communication) Dr. Md.Tariqul Islam; Director (Oilseed Research) Dr. Md. Nazrul Islam; Director (Horticulture Research Centre) Dr. Munshi Rashid Ahmad; Senior Program Specialist (Horticulture), SAARC Agriculture Center, Bangladesh, Dr. Nasreen Sultana; Senior Program Specialist (PSPD), SAARC Agriculture Center, Nepal, Dr. Ganga Dutta Acharya; Senior Program Specialist (Livestock), SAARC Agriculture Center, Bangladesh, Dr Md. Younus Ali; Senior Program Specialist (Crops), SAARC Agriculture Center, Pakistan, Dr. Sikander Tanveer and Senior scientists from various Division/Centre of BARI were present on the occasion.

Later, the delegation visits various laboratories & research field in BARI and expressed their satisfaction by seeing the activities of advancement and achievements of Institute.

