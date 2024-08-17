SAAF will fund the medical treatments of the injured victims of quota movement

Suhana & Anis Ahmed Foundation (SAAF) has reached out to the Coordinators of quota movement to extend financial supports for the injured.

Under the leadership of the coordinators, SAAF has joined ongoing efforts including careful assessments of each injured person's medical attention, working closely with hospitals such as the National Institute of Traumatology, Orthopedic & Rehabilitation (NITOR), Dhaka Medical College Hospital, Kurmitola General Hospital, and others across the country, said a press release.

Nusrat Tabassum and Md. Wahid Uz Zaman, key coordinators of the movement, emphasized, "For our injured brothers and sisters, the government's support has been vital, but SAAF's additional efforts have been transformative. From surgeries to ensuring critical medications and specialized care, SAAF's dedication to the injured is unwavering, filling essential gaps hope where it's needed most."

SAAF's contributions extend far beyond financial aid. The foundation is actively supporting major surgeries, ensuring the availability of critical medications like injectable antibiotics and surgical supplies, and coordinating specialized care for severely injured individuals.