A S M Mohiuddin Monem honored as highest taxpayer for the tenth consecutive time

Corporates

Press Release
06 December, 2023, 09:40 pm
Last modified: 06 December, 2023, 09:42 pm

A S M Mohiuddin Monem honored as highest taxpayer for the tenth consecutive time

Press Release
06 December, 2023, 09:40 pm
Last modified: 06 December, 2023, 09:42 pm
Photo: Courtesy
Photo: Courtesy

 

ASM Mohiuddin Monem is the Additional Managing Director of Abdul Monem Limited, Chairman of ServicEngine Limited and the Honorary Consul of the Czech Republic in Bangladesh.

He is nominated for the highest income taxpayer under Cumilla tax zone for the year 2022-2023. He has been nominated for this honor for the tenth time in a row.

The Business Standard Google News Keep updated, follow The Business Standard's Google news channel

For his outstanding contribution in industrial development of Bangladesh through the IT sector, Mr. Monem has been awarded the Best Exporter trophy, President's Award, National Productivity & Excellence Award and Bangabandhu Industrial Award. It is mentionable that he is the youngest son of industrialist Late Abdul Monem.

 

Comments

While most comments will be posted if they are on-topic and not abusive, moderation decisions are subjective. Published comments are readers’ own views and The Business Standard does not endorse any of the readers’ comments.

Top Stories

MOST VIEWED

Features

Sketch: TBS

How Khan Farhana built a 300,000-strong LinkedIn community

1h | Pursuit
Photo: Courtesy

Fostering emotional intelligence and classroom harmony: The power of a complaint box

1h | Pursuit
Photo: Rexy Jason Gomez

A big love for the small wheels

7h | Features
Dhaka’s FDC, Japan Garden City and Shia Masjid were all part of Gudaraghat once. PHOTOS: Syed Zakir Hossain

What the remaining Gudaraghats remind us of Dhaka's long-lost water bodies

14h | Panorama

More Videos from TBS

What is 'obstructing the field' out?

What is 'obstructing the field' out?

6h | TBS SPORTS
When Farooki is hero

When Farooki is hero

4h | TBS Entertainment
Most Ukrainians are losing interest in going to war

Most Ukrainians are losing interest in going to war

8h | TBS World
Putin to visit UAE and Saudi Arabia

Putin to visit UAE and Saudi Arabia

10h | TBS World