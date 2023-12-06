A S M Mohiuddin Monem honored as highest taxpayer for the tenth consecutive time

ASM Mohiuddin Monem is the Additional Managing Director of Abdul Monem Limited, Chairman of ServicEngine Limited and the Honorary Consul of the Czech Republic in Bangladesh.

He is nominated for the highest income taxpayer under Cumilla tax zone for the year 2022-2023. He has been nominated for this honor for the tenth time in a row.

For his outstanding contribution in industrial development of Bangladesh through the IT sector, Mr. Monem has been awarded the Best Exporter trophy, President's Award, National Productivity & Excellence Award and Bangabandhu Industrial Award. It is mentionable that he is the youngest son of industrialist Late Abdul Monem.