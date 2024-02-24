S Alam Group teams up with govt to build 5 million tonnes capacity petroleum oil refinery

S Alam Group teams up with govt to build 5 million tonnes capacity petroleum oil refinery

S Alam Group, the leading industrial conglomerate of the country, is going to partner up with the state-owned Eastern Refinery (ERL) to build a long-planned second unit of a petroleum oil refinery project.

Following S Alam Group's proposal last October, the government has approved the construction of the refinery, capable of refining up to 5 million tonnes of petroleum oil. The project will be materialised on an 80-20 equity basis on ERL-owned land in Chattogram, reads a press release.

Energy Ministry has formed a seven-member committee on 14 February to advance the decision-making process. The committee includes three officials from BPC, three from ERL, and the managing director of Padma Oil. Md Khalid Ahmed, BPC's director for operations, will lead the committee. BPC officials said the committee will have a month to complete the negotiation.

The Eastern Refinery has an annual refining capacity of 1.5 million tonnes. Another refinery unit was planned 12 years ago through an initiative by the Government and BPC under 'Installation of ERL-2' project. However, despite an estimated budget of Tk13,000 crore in 2012, when the USD rate was around Tk80, the project faced hurdles and couldn't proceed due to funding issues. Now, the S Alam Group has stepped in to support the government in completing the project, proposing an expanded capacity of 5 million tonnes instead of the initially planned 3 million tonnes.

Subrata Kumar Bhowmick, executive director, S Alam Group, said, "S Alam Group estimates that about $4 billion or over Tk40,000 crore of investment will be involved to build this 50 lakh tonnes oil refinery. This additional required budget is needed as the production capacity increased by more than 66% comparing the previous proposal of 2012 and after Adjusting inflation, and current high dollar rates (Tk118 per dollar instead of Tk80) and to use the most advanced technology and environment-friendly features, we need to increase the investment."

S Alam Group aims to bolster Bangladesh's economy by addressing the pressing need for petroleum products. With approximately 7 million tonnes in demand, predominantly imported due to limited refining capabilities, S Alam Group and the government aim to build a larger oil refinery plant to meet the country's growing consumption.

