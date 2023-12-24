S. Alam Group receives 'China-Bangladesh Business Excellence Award-2023'

S. Alam Group receives 'China-Bangladesh Business Excellence Award-2023'

S. Alam Group receives &#039;China-Bangladesh Business Excellence Award-2023&#039;

S. Alam Group has been awarded the "China-Bangladesh Business Excellence Award-2023" as a recognition for its contribution to China and Bangladesh's business partnership and various development projects in Bangladesh. 

The leading industrial conglomerate received the award in the "Power and Energy" category recently, reads a press release. 

There are several joint industrial projects between China and Bangladesh in power, infrastructure, transportation and other sectors. 

These projects are playing a vital role in the economic growth of the country. One of the notable projects of China and Bangladesh is the SS Power Plant of 1320 MW capacity, situated at Gandamara, Banskhali, Chattogram. The power plant has already started power supply to the national grid after launching commercial production. This project received the "China-Bangladesh Business Excellence Award-2023" in the "Power and Energy" category. 

Ebadat Hossain Bhuiyan, Chief Financial Officer (CFO), of SS Power Plant, said, "The success of the SS Power Plant is a major milestone for Bangladesh's power sector. Moreover, it shows important evidence of China and Bangladesh's business partnership. The achievement of the "China-Bangladesh Business Excellence Award-2023" will surely inspire everyone related to this project." 

SS Power Plant, established at a cost of approximately USD 2.6 billion or Tk28,000 crore, is the highest private single investment to date. S. Alam Group owns a 70 per cent stake in the power plant project and the remaining 30 per cent stake is owned by Chinese companies Sepco 3 and HTG. 

The commercial production of the first unit of the power plant started on September 18. Later on October 26, the second unit of the power plant started its production in full swing. 

 

