RVL gets certifying authority license

Relief Validation Ltd (RVL), a subsidiary of domestic multinational company Dipon Group, has been awarded license as a Certifying Authority (CA).

On behalf of the Controller of Certifying Authority (CCA), Md Sattar Sarkar handed over the license to the chairman of Relief Validation Ltd, former Law Secretary Mohammad Shahidul Haque.

Through this, Relief Validation Ltd can play a leading role in building a smart Bangladesh, the organisation said in a press release.

Relief Validation Ltd, having obtained licensing from the Controller of Certifying Authority (CCA) under the ICT Department, will now be authorised to provide e-signatures to its customers. These e-signatures can be utilised by customers to digitally sign any electronic documents.

E-signatures provided on electronic certificates and documents shall serve the same purpose of authentication and verification of their correctness as signatures on paper in indelible ink.

As a result, government officials will no longer need to seal and sign. The important officials can easily view the file from any location through smartphone and settle it by giving e-signature.

Earlier, the Evidence Act was amended to include the provision of e-signature.

The employees of CCA and RVL said that the speed of work in banks, educational institutions, embassies, legal arenas will increase due to their services.

The authenticity of various certificates and documents will increase, forgery will decrease.

RVL is a subsidiary of the Bangladeshi multinational company Dipon Group.

Earlier, five organisations including Bangladesh Computer Council, and Bangladesh Bank were given licenses as Certifying Authority.