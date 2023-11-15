Russian National People's Unity Day celebrated in Dhaka

The National Unity Day is one of the most important dates celebrated in Russia and is especially celebrated by all Russians around the world.

Similarly, the Russian House in Dhaka organized the day with the Jahura Kamal Ideal School of Dhaka.

Pavel Dvoychenkov, director of the Russian House in Dhaka, welcomed everyone and talked about the historical significance of the day, reads a press release.

Photo: Courtesy

He said that Unity Day, also known as People's Unity or National Unity Day, is a national holiday in Russia that falls on November 4. On this day, great patriotic celebrations are held in all Russian cities with entertainment programs, concerts, school performances, and fireworks. Several fairs and festivals accompany the celebration. Recently, this day has been a symbol of unity to protect the motherland. History of this day Even after 400 years, this date is remembered. Unity means strength and victory.

The students at the school participated in a master class on Russia, and later many students participated in a drawing competition on the same subject, of which three were declared winners and presented with certificates and attractive prizes. At the end of the ceremony, everyone puts their handprints in different colours on a large white canvas to express solidarity with the day.

The program was also attended by the principal of the Jahura Kamal Ideal School of Dhaka, Khayrun Nessa Shyamoli; the headmaster, Abdus Sattar; as well as the teachers and parents. Everyone, including the school students, thoroughly enjoyed the program and pledged to participate in other activities of the Russian House in Dhaka.