Russian House hosts seminar at DIU marking International Youth Day

To mark International Youth Day, The Russian House in Dhaka in collaboration with the International Affairs and Social Business Students Forum of Daffodil International University (DIU) organized a seminar on "Youth for Change: Empowering Communities Together" at the University's International Conference Hall.

Syed Raihan-Ul-Islam, Deputy Director of International Affairs, DIU welcomed the participants, reads a press release.

The main speaker of the seminar was the Director of the Russian House in Dhaka, Pavel A Dvoychenkov, and Global Entrepreneurship Network, Bangladesh Director KM Hasan Ripon.

KM Hasan Rippon gave an inspiring speech to the participants of the seminar on the role of youth in changing society.

The director of Russian House Pavel A Dvoychenkov discussed the role of the Russian House in Dhaka in the development and development of the talent of the youth of Bangladesh.

He said that since 1974, the Russian House in Dhaka has been providing all-out cooperation to the talented young people of Bangladesh in higher education with scholarships given by the Russian government to the famous universities of Russia and is gradually trying to increase the number of these scholarships. As a result, they are able to play a special role in the development activities of Bangladesh by completing their education easily. Russian House in Dhaka has always been and will continue to cooperate in all activities including education, culture and science to develop the talent of the youth of Bangladesh.

During the visit, the Director of the Russian House in Dhaka met Dr Md Sabur Khan, Founder & Chairman, of the Board of Trustees DIU.

The seminar was presided over by Professor Dr Md Fokhray Hossain, Director of International Affairs of DIU and he gratefully recalled the friendly role of Russia in various development activities including the great liberation war of Bangladesh and the reconstruction of post-war Bangladesh and said that the independence of Bangladesh would have been impossible without the active support of the then Soviet Union and the current Russia. Russia is the best friend of Bangladesh forever.