Russian House in Dhaka celebrates Day of Family, Love and Fidelity

Corporates

Press Release
10 July, 2024, 01:15 am
Last modified: 10 July, 2024, 01:18 am

Related News

Russian House in Dhaka celebrates Day of Family, Love and Fidelity

Press Release
10 July, 2024, 01:15 am
Last modified: 10 July, 2024, 01:18 am
Photo: Courtesy
Photo: Courtesy

The Russian House in Dhaka organised an event dedicated to the Day of Family, Love and Fidelity.

Director of the Russian House in Dhaka P. Dvoychenkov said in his opening speech that 8 July is celebrated in Russia as the Day of Family, Love and Fidelity. Family, home, friends and relatives - all this fills our life with a special meaning, helps to reach great heights, overcome any adversity, reads a press release.

In the family, we learn to love and support each other, share joys and sorrows, take care of the elders and raise children.

The Business Standard Google News Keep updated, follow The Business Standard's Google news channel

The Day of Family, Love and Fidelity has become one of the most beloved, beautiful and bright family holidays for many years. Today it has gone far beyond the borders of Russia. It is celebrated in 45 countries of the world, our traditions are honoured and they know about ancient Murom - the homeland of the patron saints of marriage Peter and Fevronia. He also wished all the couples present harmony, warmth, comfort, love and prosperity.

11 families who had been married for more than 25 years, who set an example of the strength of family foundations, raised children as worthy members of society in a solemn atmosphere, were awarded medals and certificates "For Love and Fidelity". 

In their speeches, the married couples shared the secrets of happiness and the stories of their relationships, emphasizing that a strong family is, first of all, patience, respect and a joint desire to overcome difficulties. 

After the award ceremony, the participants were shown a documentary film "On the Role of Traditional Values in Maintaining Global Stability".
The event was held in a very warm and friendly atmosphere.

Russian House in Dhaka

Comments

While most comments will be posted if they are on-topic and not abusive, moderation decisions are subjective. Published comments are readers’ own views and The Business Standard does not endorse any of the readers’ comments.

Top Stories

MOST VIEWED

Related News

Features

How Facebook-based citizen journalism influences national issues

How Facebook-based citizen journalism influences national issues

16h | Panorama
Poster of the documentery &quot;Downfall: The Case Against Boeing&quot; (2022) aired on Netflix. Photos: Courtesy of Netflix

Capitalising safety: The fall of Boeing

1d | Features
In 2022, sculptor Tejosh Halder has set up his studio in Hazaribagh. Photo: Syed Zakir Hossain

Once a tannery hub, Hazaribagh is becoming Dhaka's new art neighbourhood

1d | Panorama
Photos: Courtesy

5 small accessories that go a long way during trips

1d | Brands

More Videos from TBS

Abed Ali owns a lot of wealth by selling questions

Abed Ali owns a lot of wealth by selling questions

4h | Videos
Quota opponents are preparing for a tough movement

Quota opponents are preparing for a tough movement

6h | Videos
Insights from the Putin-Modi Discussion

Insights from the Putin-Modi Discussion

4h | Videos
Euro Semi-finals that are still memorable

Euro Semi-finals that are still memorable

3h | Videos