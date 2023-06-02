Rural Electrification Board inks deal with Oculin Tech BD, SQ Wires and Cables

Bangladesh Rural Electrification Board (BREB) on Thursday signed a contract with Oculin Tech BD Ltd and SQ Wires and Cables Co Ltd for the Advance Metering Infrastructure (AMI) system which includes procurement of 0.49 million meters and system implementation for 5 million meters.

The project is awarded to the JV consortium of Oculin Tech BD Ltd as the lead bidder, and SQ Wires and Cables Co Ltd through an open tendering method (OTM), reads a press release.

This project was approved by the Cabinet Committee on Government Purchase on 12 April 2023.

Md Selim Uddin, chairman of BREB, members, chief engineers, EDs, controller, PD, senior GM of concern PBS'S, and other officials attended the programme.

On behalf of Oculin Tech, Shadab Sajid, managing director, Miran Ali, chairman, K Rumman Akhter, CTO & director, and Md Hasan Imam, executive vice president, and other officials of Oculin Tech were present at the signing ceremony.

AZM Shofiuddin, chairman of SQ Wires & Cables Co Ltd was present as well.