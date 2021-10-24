Rupayan Lake Castle starts journey in Bashundhara R/A

Rupayan Lake Castle Condominium Lifestyle officially started its journey at Bashundhara Residential Area in the capital on Thursday.

Rupayan Housing Estate Limited built Rupayan Lake Castle, a full condominium, on 107 katha of land.

There are 283 units at the condominium's five residential buildings, read a press release.

Its modern accommodation facilities include a gymnasium, community management room, swimming pool, super shop and playground.

Rupayan Group Chairman Liaquat Ali Khan Mukul and its Vice-Chairman Mahir Ali Khan Ratul were virtually present at the ceremony.

The authorities hope that the dream address will soon buzz with the footsteps of real estate customers.

