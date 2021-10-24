Rupayan Lake Castle starts journey in Bashundhara R/A

Rupayan Lake Castle starts journey in Bashundhara R/A

Rupayan Lake Castle Condominium Lifestyle officially started its journey at Bashundhara Residential Area in the capital on Thursday.

Rupayan Housing Estate Limited built Rupayan Lake Castle, a full condominium, on 107 katha of land.

There are 283 units at the condominium's five residential buildings, read a press release.   

Its modern accommodation facilities include a gymnasium, community management room, swimming pool, super shop and playground.

Rupayan Group Chairman Liaquat Ali Khan Mukul and its Vice-Chairman Mahir Ali Khan Ratul were virtually present at the ceremony.

The authorities hope that the dream address will soon buzz with the footsteps of real estate customers.

Management trainee officer of Rupayan Group Asif Khan Azan, Rupayan Land Development Limited Managing Director Brigadier General (Retd) Abul Kalam Azad, Rupayan Housing Estate Ltd Deputy Managing Director Mizanur Rahman Dewan, Rupayan City Uttara's Deputy Managing Director Mahbubur Rahman,  Ratul Properties Ltd Deputy Managing Director Ali Nur, Rupayan Housing Estate Ltd Executive Director  Ehasanur Rahman, Head of Construction Department  Anwar Hossain, Head of Customer Service Department Engineer Saiful Islam, Head of Sales Coordination Department Abdur Rahim and Marketing Department in-charge Tanvir Tonmoy were also present at the event.

