Rupayan hands over apartments to owners

Rupayan Housing Estate Limited authorities handed over the ownership of its residential project Rupayan Harmony to it's buyers and honorable landowners on Tuesday.

Mizanur Rahman Dewan, deputy managing director at Rupayan Housing Estate Limited, handed over the project documents to the buyer and honorable landowner's representatives, reads a press release.

Sr General Manager (construction) Anwar Hossen, General Manager (customer service) Eng Saiful Islam and Asst General Manager (marketing and media) Tanvir Ahsan Tanmoy, Rupayan Harmony Flat Owners' Association president Mustafa Ferdous Wahid, Secretary Abul Kalam Azad were present on the occasion.

The event was hosted by Shariful Islam Tareq, senior manager of the Marketing and Media Department.

The Rupayan Harmony is a 14th storied building located on approximately 17 katha place near Dhanmondi residential area in the capital.