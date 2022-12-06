Rupayan Group to build "luxury city" in Bashundhara R/A

Rupayan City is going to build its second city at Block-N adjacent to Bashundhara Sports Complex near Purbachal Express Highway, to keep pace with the modern world of the trillion dollar economy of Bangladesh.

Rupayan City and North South Society on 5 December signed an agreement at Sheraton Hotel at Banani, capital, read a media release.

The agreement was signed by Co-Chairman Mr. Mahir Ali Khan Ratul on behalf of Rupayan Group and Brigadier General (Retd.) Md. Abdul Hamid, convener of the project implementation committee of North South Society.

Chairman of Rupayan Group, Liaquat Ali Khan Mukul, was present at this time and Ahmed Akbar Sobhan, chairman of Bashundhara Group, was present as a special guest on the occasion.

M Mahbubur Rahman, CEO of Rupayan City presented the detail information and future work plans related to this new luxury project.

M. Mahbubur Rahman said, "Keeping in mind the modern city plan, Rupayan City is going to create a heavenly residence for the next generation in the next 50 years."

Minister of State for Housing and Public Works Sharif Ahmed MP, Chairman of Bashundhara Group Ahmed Akbar Sobhan, Chairman of Rupayan Group Liaquat Ali Khan Mukul, Chairman of North South Society Anwar Hossain were present at this time and expressed their opinion respectively.