Rupayan Group to build city at North South Society land on Basundhara

Rupayan Group has been elected to develop the land of around 46 Bigha beside the Police Housing Society and Pink City at Bashundhara, Block N.

On 19 November, at the general meeting of the North South Society at Gulshan Club, the members agreed to assign the responsibility to Rupayan Group, said a press release.

In continuation of this, the convener of the project implementation committee Brig Gen (Retd) Md Abdul Hamid and the chairman Anwar Hossain of North South Society invited Rupayan Group to join the venture to develop the city on 22 November.

Rupayan City CEO M Mahbubur Rahman said that an official agreement in this regard will be signed between North South Society and Rupayan City Development Limited at Hotel Sheraton, Banani in the capital on 5 December.

It may be noted that Rupayan Group's city brand "Rupayan City" has already been given a phased handover by Rupayan City Uttara.

