Rupayan City, IDLC Finance sign MoU to ease home loan facilities

A Memorandum of Understanding (MOU) was signed between IDLC Finance Limited and Rupayan City on Tuesday (27 December) at the Rupayan City in Uttara, Dhaka.

Under the agreement, the purchasers of Rupayan City's premium condominium apartment and villa will enjoy home loan facilities with competitive interest rates and processing fees on easy terms and within a short time.

Rupayan City Uttara CEO M Mahabubur Rahman and IDLC Finance CEO & Managing Director M Jamal Uddin signed the MoU on behalf of their respective organisations, reads a press release.

Among others from Rupayan, GM (Customer Service Division) Zaidur Rashid, GM (Marketing Department) Goswami Ashwim Ranjan, GM & Head of Finance Md Murshed Alam, Deputy General Manager (CR, Loan & Registration) Shamim Ahmed and Assistant Manager (Loan & Registration) Md Firoj Kabir were present at the event.

Head of Consumer Division Mahjebeen Binte Rahman, Head of Outskirt & Outstation Consumer Division Mohammad Ariful Rahman Aksad, Head of Uttara Branch Mehedi Mahmood Khan, Manager (Product & Business Management Consumer Asset, Consumer Division) SM Sarwar Pervez Sujan, Regional Business Manager (Consumer Division) SK. Sabbir Ahmed, Senior Executive Officer (Consumer Division) Mohammad Aminul Haque attended the agreement signing event from IDLC Finance Ltd.