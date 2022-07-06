Rupali Life declares 18% cash dividend at 179th board meeting

Corporates

TBS Report
06 July, 2022, 09:20 pm
Last modified: 07 July, 2022, 11:25 am

Photo: PR
Photo: PR

The 179th board meeting of Rupali Life Insurance Company Ltd was held at the Mustafizur Rahman Board Room of the company's head office Wednesday (6 July).

The meeting was presided over by the chairman of the company Mahfuzur Rahman, reads a press release.

The meeting was attended by members of the Board of Directors, Chief Executive Officer, Chief Accounts Officer and Company Secretary.

The meeting approved the annual audit report for the year ended 2021 and declared a 18% cash dividend for the shareholders.

The record date for the company is set for 18 August and the date for the company's annual general meeting is set for 18 September.

