Rupali Bank's Employees Union forms new committee

Rupali Bank's Employees Union formed a new committee of the Central Executive Council.

In the recently formed committee for the year 2023-2025, Md. Ripon Mridha President and Md. Golam Nabi was elected General Secretary, reads a press release.

The other members of the 25-member central executive council are the executive president. Quader Ahmed, senior vice president. Mofizur Rahman, vice president. Billal Hossain, Md. Golam Sarwar, Md. Motahar Hossain Bhuiyan, joint general secretary. Mustafa Kamal, Joint General Secretary Jahangir Alam, Muhammad Mustafa Kamal, Md. Haroon-or-Rashid and Kamrul Hasan, organizing secretary. Nasir Uddin, Publicity Secretary Mahbub Alam, Office Secretary Uttam Kumar Roy, Finance Secretary Md. Isaac Ali Molla, sports editor Chhabbir Ahmed Bhuiyan, cultural editor Md. Abul Kamal, Reception Secretary. Ahsan Habib, social welfare secretary. Khorshed Alam, Member. Nabi Hossain, Md. Jahangir Hossain, Nur Alam, Sheikh Anwar Rahman and Md. Rubel Sheik.

Earlier, as the central executive council election was not held in the Rupali Bank Employees Union for a long time, two-thirds of the members of the union requested the president/general secretary of the union to call a meeting on 28 August 2023, including the election of the central executive council. Because the union did not call the meeting, Md. Hafizur Rahman convened the meeting on 16 September.

Tanveer Hasnain Moin, general manager of the bank was present as the chief guest in the meeting. The special guest was the former executive president of the union Birmuktijoddha Md. Safiuddin Bhuiyan, former general secretary of the union was Birmuktijoddha Ali Ahmed Bachu and deputy director Masuda Sultana and administrative officer Md. Khairul Islam.

In the summons meeting. Ahsan Ullah was formed as the chairman of the 3-member election sub-committee. After all the formalities, this sub-committee declared the 25-member Central Executive Council elected unopposed for the next 2 years on 15 October, 2023.