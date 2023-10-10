Rupali Bank wins first place in National Cyber Drill 2023

Rupali Bank wins first place in National Cyber Drill 2023

Photo: Courtesy
Rupali Bank Limited won the first place in the National Cyber Drill 2023 competition organised for the country's banks and financial institutions by the the Bangladesh Government's e-Government Computer Incident Response Team (BGD e-GOV CIRT).

Mohammad Jahangir, managing director and chief executive officer (CEO) of Rupali Bank, has thanked the members of the winning team, for the victory.

The competition took place virtually from 10:00am to 3:00pm on 7 October. A total of 65 teams, representing 65 banks and financial institutions declared as Critical Information Infrastructure (CII) by the government, participated in the competition. 

Rupali Bank's Deputy Managing Director Hasan Tanvir, and General Manager Tanvir Hasanain Moin were present on the occasion.

 Rupali Bank's team for the competition included Mohammad Mahbubul Alam, Mohammad Hasnat Talukder, Brajab Nayak and Kumarjit Dutta, led by Maksudur Rahman and GM Farooq Ahmed of the bank's Cyber Security Cell.

