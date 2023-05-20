Rupali Bank Retired Bankers Welfare Council organises tri-annual conference

Rupali Bank Retired Bankers Welfare Council organised a tri-annual conference on Saturday (20 May).

Chairman of the bank Kazi Sanaul Hoq was present as the chief guest in the conference held at the bank's head office in Dilkusha, reads a press release.

The conference was inaugurated by Mohammad Jahangir, managing director and CEO of the bank.

The chairman of the bank congratulated all the members including the leaders involved in the organisation.

He said, "After a long career, the retired bankers will come under the shelter of this organisation and enjoy their post-retirement time through creative work. At the same time, work for the welfare of the teammates." He also said that currently, Rupali Bank is doing much better in all financial indicators than any time in the past.

The chairman of the bank mentioned that the special programme of 100 days and 150 days announced by the managing director is very effective.

DMD Tahmina Akhtar and Hasan Tanvir of the bank were present as special guests.

In the conference held under the chairmanship of Freedom Fighter AKM Shamsuddin, the president of the central council of the organisation, the former DMD and chief advisor of the bank Mohammad Jahangir Alam, general secretary of the organisation Freedom Fighter Md Shafiuddin Bhuiyan, Executive President of CBA Ripon Mridha, President of Bangabandhu Parishad Sujat Ali Zakaria and former and present officers and employees of the bank were present.