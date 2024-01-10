Rupali Bank pays tribute to Father of the Nation on Homecoming Day

10 January, 2024, 06:30 pm
Rupali Bank pays tribute to Father of the Nation on Homecoming Day

10 January, 2024, 06:30 pm
Photo: Courtesy
Photo: Courtesy

On the occasion of Father of the Nation Bangabandhu Sheikh Mujibur Rahman's Homecoming Day, state-owned Rupali Bank Plc paid tribute to his portrait.

On Wednesday, the officers-employees of Rupali Bank, under the leadership of Managing Director and CEO Mohammad Jahangir, placed wreaths at the portrait of the Father of the Nation installed at the bank's head office.

At this time, DMD Tahmina Akhtar, Kazi Abdur Rahman and Hasan Tanveer, GM Md. Harunur Rashid, Md Faiz Alam, Mohammad Shahedur Rahman, Md. Ismail Hossain Sheikh, Mohammad Safayet Hossain, Salamun Necha, Md. Tanvir Hasnain Moin and Md. All levels of the bank's officers and employees including Moinuddin Masud were present.

Besides, Rupali Bank Employees Union CBA, Bangabandhu Parishad and Bangabandhu Engineering Council also offered wreaths to the portrait of the Father of the Nation.

