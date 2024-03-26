Rupali Bank pays tribute to Bangabandhu's portrait on Independence Day

State-owned Rupali Bank Plc paid tribute to the portrait of the Father of the Nation on the occasion of the 54th Independence and National Day-2024 on 26 March.

Bank Chairman Kazi Sanaul Hoq and Managing Director and CEO Mohammad Jahangir paid tribute to the portrait of Father of the Nation Bangabandhu Sheikh Mujibur Rahman at Dhanmondi-32 on Tuesday.

Deputy Managing Directors Tahmina Akhtar, Kazi Abdur Rahman and Hasan Tanveer were present on the occasion.

On behalf of the bank, floral tributes were also paid at Savar's National Martyrs' Memorial.

General Manager of the bank Harunur Rashid was present on the occasion among other deputy general managers and assistant general managers.