Rupali Bank pays homage to Bangabandhu

Rupali Bank paid tributes to Father of the Nation Bangabandhu Sheikh Mujibur Rahman marking the National Mourning Day and the 47th anniversary of his martyrdom.

The bank officials led by its Managing Director and CEO Md Obayed Ullah Al Masud paid homage to the portrait of the Father of the Nation at Dhanmondi No 32, according to a press release issued on Monday (15 August).

Earlier on the day, a flower bouquet was placed at the portrait of Bangabandhu set up at the bank's head office in Dhaka.

They held prayers and prayed for the salvation of all those who were martyred that day.

MD Obayed Ullah Al Masud called upon all to work inspired by the ideals of Bangabandhu.

Among others, Deputy Managing Directors Mohammad Jahangir, Md Shaukat Ali Khan and Khan Iqbal Hossain were present.

Rupali Bank Employees Union (CBA) also paid homage to the Father of the Nation with flowers.