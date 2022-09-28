Rupali Bank observes 76th birthday of PM

Rupali Bank has observed the 76th birth anniversary of Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina.

A milad mahfil was organised at its head office Wednesday (28 September), said a press release.

Chairman of the bank Kazi Chanaul Haque was present as the chief guest at the event.

In his speech, he said, the country has prospered because of the positive attitude of the PM.

The employees of the corporation's head office, branch offices and subsidiary companies participated through video conference.

Deputy managing directors of the bank, Md Shaukat Ali Khan and Khan Iqbal Hossain, were present as special guests on the occasion alongside General Manager, Deputy General Manager and senior officers of the bank.

