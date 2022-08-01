Rupali Bank to observe month-long National Mourning Day

Rupali Bank Limited is set to observe the National Mourning day and 47th Martyrdom anniversary of Father of the Nation Bangabandhu Sheikh Mujibur Rahman in a befitting manner with due respect.

As part of the month-long programme, all officers and staff of Rupali Bank Limited wore black badges on Monday (1 August), said a press release.

Rupali Bank Managing Director and CEO Md Obayed Ullah Al Masud inaugurated the programme.

The bank will observe various plans to perform the National Mourning Day solemnly.

Among others, Deputy Managing Directors Khan Iqubal Hossain, General Manager Kazi Abdur Rahman, Md Harunur Rashid, Kazi Md Wahidul Islam, Fayaz Alam and Md Iqbal Hossain Kha were also present on the occasion.

