Rupali bank launches new sub-branch in Chapainawabganj

Corporates

TBS Report
22 September, 2021, 05:55 pm
Last modified: 22 September, 2021, 05:57 pm

Rupali Bank Limited has inaugurated a new sub-branch at Chapainawabganj Sadar Upazila with a view to provide modern banking facility to the customers. 

Md Obayed Ullah Al Masud, managing director and CEO of Rupali Bank, inaugurated the Baliadanga sub-branch in virtual ceremony on Wednesday.

Mohammad Jahangir, deputy managing director of Rupali Bank, joined the programme and delivered speech. 

Among others, General managers Md Mojibor Rahman, Golam Mortuja, Salma Banu, Shachindra Nath Somaddar, Iqbal Hossain Khan, Mohammad Shahedur Rahman, Shikder Faruk e Azam, Mohammad Shahjahan Chowdhury, Deputy General Manager MMG Tofael, and senior officers of the bank, businessmen, professionals and noted personalities attended the programme with Rajshahi divisional office's General Manager Kazi Abdur Rahman in the chair.
 

Rupali Bank Limited

