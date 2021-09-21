Rupali Bank inaugurates its 585th branch in Raninagar, Naogaon

TBS Report
21 September, 2021, 06:50 pm
Last modified: 21 September, 2021, 06:54 pm

Rupali Bank inaugurates its 585th branch in Raninagar, Naogaon

Rupali Bank inaugurated its 585th branch in Raninagar of Naogaon district with full online transaction facilities on Tuesday.

Managing Director (MD) and CEO of the bank Md Obayed Ullah Al Masud inaugurated the new branch virtually as chief guest.

The bank's Deputy Managing Director Mohammad Jahangir; General Manager of Rajshahi Divisional Office Kazi Abdur Rahman; General Managers Mojibur Rahman, Golam Mortuza, Salma Banu, Sachindra Nath Samaddar, Tahmina Akhter, Yasmin Begum, Mohammad Wahidul Islam, Iqbal Hossain Khan, Mohammad Shahedur Rahman; DGM Mahbubul Younus and local elites were present during the event.

