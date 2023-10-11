Rupali Bank inaugurates Islami banking window

Corporates

Press Release
11 October, 2023, 05:30 pm
Last modified: 11 October, 2023, 05:31 pm

Related News

Rupali Bank inaugurates Islami banking window

Press Release
11 October, 2023, 05:30 pm
Last modified: 11 October, 2023, 05:31 pm
Rupali Bank inaugurates Islami banking window

State-owned Rupali Bank Limited has launched a Shariah-based Islamic banking window in addition to conventional banking to diversify business as well as increase deposits.

It was inaugurated by Sheikh Mohammad Salim Ullah, secretary of the Financial Institutions Division of the Ministry of  Finance, as the chief guest at Rupali Sadan Corporate Branch in Motijheel, Dhaka on Wednesday (11 October), reads a press release.

Rupali Bank Chairman Kazi Chanaul Haque and Islamic Sharia Board Vice Chairman Maulana Sharif Md Abu Hanif were present as special guests.

The bank's Managing Director & CEO Mohammad Jahangir presided over the opening ceremony.

Initially, the Islamic banking window was introduced in total 11 branches including Rupali Sadan Corporate and Purana Paltan Corporate branch.

Rupali Bank

Comments

While most comments will be posted if they are on-topic and not abusive, moderation decisions are subjective. Published comments are readers’ own views and The Business Standard does not endorse any of the readers’ comments.

Top Stories

MOST VIEWED

Related News

Features

Israel vs Hamas on the battlefield: When might meets guile

Israel vs Hamas on the battlefield: When might meets guile

7h | Panorama
Photo: TBS/ Salahuddin Ahmed

What should be the minimum wage for garment workers?

9h | Panorama
Cracks run through a partially dried-up river bed. Photo: REUTERS

Unlocking every dollar for a world in crisis

1d | Panorama
The layout is reconfigured to maximise both living and entertainment areas. Photo: Courtesy

Renovation, not demolition

1d | Habitat

More Videos from TBS

Why does Israel have to think before a land attack?

Why does Israel have to think before a land attack?

19m | TBS World
What is the Lebanese armed group Hezbollah?

What is the Lebanese armed group Hezbollah?

2h | TBS World
Hamas broke into Israel by breaking the ‘Smart Fence’?

Hamas broke into Israel by breaking the ‘Smart Fence’?

3h | TBS World
The size of Palestine has been shrinking for hundreds of years

The size of Palestine has been shrinking for hundreds of years

7h | TBS World