Rupali Bank inaugurates Islami banking window

State-owned Rupali Bank Limited has launched a Shariah-based Islamic banking window in addition to conventional banking to diversify business as well as increase deposits.

It was inaugurated by Sheikh Mohammad Salim Ullah, secretary of the Financial Institutions Division of the Ministry of Finance, as the chief guest at Rupali Sadan Corporate Branch in Motijheel, Dhaka on Wednesday (11 October), reads a press release.

Rupali Bank Chairman Kazi Chanaul Haque and Islamic Sharia Board Vice Chairman Maulana Sharif Md Abu Hanif were present as special guests.

The bank's Managing Director & CEO Mohammad Jahangir presided over the opening ceremony.

Initially, the Islamic banking window was introduced in total 11 branches including Rupali Sadan Corporate and Purana Paltan Corporate branch.