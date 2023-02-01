Rupali Bank inaugurates Bhuigor sub-branch in Narayanganj

The Bhuigor sub-branch was inaugurated as the 19th sub-branch of Rupali Bank Limited at Fatulla in Narayanganj district on Wednesday (1 February) with smart banking facilities.

Chairman of the bank Kazi Sanaul Hoq inaugurated the sub-branch as the chief guest, reads a press release.

Mohammad Jahangir, managing director and CEO of the bank was present as a special guest.

Tahmina Akhter, DMD of the bank presided over the meeting. Mohammad Nazmul Huda, head of divisional office of Dhaka North, DGM Md Moin Uddin Masud & Abu Yusuf Mohammad Zakaria, businessmen and distinguished persons were also present on the occasion.