Rupali Bank holds view exchange meeting to ensure free flow of information

Corporates

Press Release
14 June, 2023, 10:20 pm
Last modified: 14 June, 2023, 10:30 pm

A discussion meeting was held on the promotion activities under the Right to Information Act 2009 to ensure the free flow of information and people's right to access information in the state-owned Rupali Bank Limited.

Managing Director and CEO of the bank Mohammad Jahangir presided over the meeting held on Tuesday (13 June) in the board room of the bank's head office, reads a press release. 

In addition to the distribution of leaflets as a promotional activity, the meeting discussed customer gatherings and workshops in the light of the Right to Information Act to solve the problems arising at the field level. 

Tahmina Akhtar and Hasan Tanveer, deputy managing director of the bank; General Manager Md Harunur Rashid, Md Faiz Alam, Mohammad Shahedur Rahman, Md Ismail Hossain Sheikh, Tanvir Hasnain Moin, Salamun Nesha and Chief Information Officer Rahmatullah Sarkar were present at the meeting. The chiefs of head office and all divisional offices joined the meeting virtually. 
 

