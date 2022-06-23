Rupali Bank holds signing ceremony of Annual Performance Agreement

TBS Report
23 June, 2022, 05:05 pm
Last modified: 23 June, 2022, 05:10 pm

The signing ceremony of Rupali Bank's Annual Performance Agreement was held on Thursday (23 June).

Rupali Bank Managing Director and CEO Md Obayed Ullah Al Masud signed the agreement with the bank's general managers, deputy general managers, local offices, all divisional offices and corporate-1 branch, reads a press release.

Annual Performance Agreement 2022-23 has been signed with the General Manager, Deputy General Manager, Local Office, All Divisional Offices and Corporate-1 Branch of Obaid Ullah Al Masood Bank. 

The bank's Deputy Managing Directors Mohammad Jahangir, Md Shawkat Ali Khan and Khan Iqbal Hossain, Gneral Managers Golam Mortuza, Tahmina Akhtar, Kazi Abdur Rahman, Md Harunur Rashid, Md Shahjahan Chowdhury and other senior officials were present at the signing ceremony.

