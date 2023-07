State-owned Rupali Bank Limited on Wednesday held its eighth extraordinary general meeting (EGM) and 37th Annual General Meeting (AGM) 2022 through a virtual platform from its head office in Dhaka.

Kazi Sanaul Haque, chairman of the Board of Directors of the bank, presided over the meeting, reads a press release.

Mohammad Jahangir, managing director and CEO of the bank, delivered the welcome speech.