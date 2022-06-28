Rupali Bank donates Tk1.5 crore to PM’s relief fund

Rupali Bank Limited donated Tk1.50 crore to Prime Minister's Relief and Welfare Fund to help the flood affected people in Sylhet and Sunamganj.

Rupali Bank Managing Director and CEO Md Obayed Ullah Al Masud and Director Mohammad Delwar Hossain handed over cheque of donation to PM's Principal Secretary Dr Ahmad Kaikaus at the Prime Minister's Office on Monday (27 June).

Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina attended the cheque handover ceremony through video conferencing from her official residence at Ganobhaban, reads a press release.

Financial Institutions Division Secretary Sheikh Mohammad Salim Ullah was present on the occasion.

