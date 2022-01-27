Rupali Bank distributes winter clothes in Noakhali

TBS Report
27 January, 2022, 08:15 pm
Last modified: 27 January, 2022, 08:23 pm

Rupali Bank Limited has recently distributed winter clothes to over 2,000 vulnerable and poverty-stricken people in Kabirhat of Noakhali.

Mohammad Jahangir Kabir, deputy managing director of the bank was present as chief guest at the winter clothes distribution programme, read a press release.

Bataiya No. 7 UP Chairman Md Jasim Uddin was the special guest of the event.

With Bataiya Union Awami League President Md Abu Taher Badol in the chair, Rupali Bank's Noakhali zonal Manager Mohammad Shahjahan and senior officials of the bank were present on the occasion.
 

