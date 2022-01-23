Rupali Bank distributes winter clothes in Feni

Rupali Bank Limited distributed winter clothes among helpless and destitute people of Motigonj of Sonagazi Upazilla under Feni district on Friday (21 January).

Secretary of the Financial Institutions Division of the Finance ministry Sheikh Mohammad Salim Ullah gave away the blankets as the chief guest to more than 2,000 people at Sayedpur Kadamtola Government Primary School, reads a press release.

Rupali Bank Deputy Managing Director Mohammad Jahangir and social activist Farhana Akter Lima was the special guest.

The event was presided over by Rupali Bank Cumilla Divisional Office General Manager Md Ismail Hossain Sheikh.

