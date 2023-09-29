Rupali Bank celebrates PM Sheikh Hasina's 77th birthday

Rupali Bank celebrates PM Sheikh Hasina's 77th birthday

29 September, 2023, 02:45 pm
Photo: Courtesy
Photo: Courtesy

Rupali Bank, one of Bangladesh's leading banking institutions, celebrated the 77th birthday of Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina in a grand event held at their Maulvibazar regional office.

The occasion was marked by a heartfelt discussion, special prayers, and a Milad Mahfil, organized to honour the esteemed Prime Minister, who is also the daughter of the Father of the Nation, Bangabandhu Sheikh Mujibur Rahman.

On 28 September managers from all zones and branches under the Sylhet Division gathered to extend their warmest wishes and prayers for Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina, reads a press release. 

Speaking on the occasion, Mohammad Jahangir, the Managing Director and CEO of the bank, said, "In this prosperous Bangladesh, we are also maintaining in Sylhet region near Dhaka. The reason is that we want banks outside Dhaka to also know that the Prime Minister is working day and night to make the country prosperous and rich. Due to her hard work, Bangladesh is now standing tall in the world."

"The Padma Bridge, Metro Rail, Karnaphuli Tunnel, Elevated Expressways, and many other mega projects have become a reality from dreams due to the vision of the honourable Prime Minister," he added.

The event was graced by special guest Kazi Abdur Rahman, the Deputy Managing Director of Rupali Bank. Mohammad Amir Hossain, the Regional Manager of Sylhet Divisional Office, presided over the Milad Mahfil, expressing gratitude for the Prime Minister's transformative efforts that have elevated Bangladesh's global standing, reads a press release.

The atmosphere was filled with reverence as prayers were offered for Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina's long and healthy life. The Deputy Regional Manager, Assistant Regional Managers, and branch managers of Rupali Bank were also present, underscoring the unity and respect the banking institution holds for the Prime Minister.

