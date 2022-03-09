Rupali Bank celebrates Int’l Women’s Day

TBS Report
09 March, 2022, 07:25 pm
Last modified: 09 March, 2022, 07:28 pm

Rupali Bank celebrates Int’l Women’s Day

Photo: PR
Photo: PR

Rupali Bank Ltd has celebrated International Women's Day 2022 with many festivities.

A cake-cutting ceremony and cultural programme was arranged in this regard at the bank's head office.

Managing Director and Chief Executive Officer of Rupali Bank Obayed Ullah Al Masud inaugurated the celebration, reads a press release.

Parsoma Alam, general manager of the bank's administration and human resource division, was present, among other women offficials of the bank at the celebration.

Deputy Managing Directors Mohammad Jahangir, Md Shawkat Ali Khan and Khan Iqbal Hossain; General Managers Golam Mortuza, Harunur Rashid, Kazi Abdur Rahman were also present.

Women officers of Rupali Bank are carrying out their responsibilities in various important departments including administration and human resources department with utmost honesty and efficiency, reads the statement.

Women officers are also serving as branch heads of many important branches of the bank.

