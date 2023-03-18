Rupali Bank celebrates 103rd birth anniversary of Bangabandhu

Rupali Bank recently celebrated the 103rd birth anniversary of Father of the Nation Bangabandhu Sheikh Mujibur Rhaman.

On the occasion, Rupali Bank Chairman Kazi Chanaul Haque and Managing Director and CEO Mohammad Jahangir paid tribute to the portrait of the father of the nation at Dhanmondi-32 on 17 March, reads a press release.

Deputy Managing Directors of the bank, Shaukat Ali Khan, Tahmina Akhtar and Hasan Tanveer were also present.