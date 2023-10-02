Rupali Bank Bangabandhu Parishad holds prayer, milad mehfil marking PM Hasina's birthday

Rupali Bank Bangabandhu Parishad has organised discussions, special prayers and milad mehfil on Sunday (1 October) marking the occasion of the 77th birthday of Prime Minister of Bangladesh Sheikh Hasina, the daughter of the Father of the Nation Bangabandhu Sheikh Mujibur Rahman.

The premier turned 77 on 28 September.

Rupali Bank organised the programmes at the 11th floor of the bank's head office in the afternoon.

The bank's Managing Director and CEO Mohammad Jahangir was present as the chief guest in the prayer and discussion sessions.

Deputy Managing Director Kazi Abdur Rahman was present as a special guest in milad mehfil.

General Manager Md Harunur Rashid, Md Fayaz Alam, Mohammed Shahedur Rahman, Md Ismail Hossain Sheikh, Tanvir Hasnain Moin and all the officers and employees of the bank was present among others at this time.

Bangabandhu Parishad President Sujat Ali Zakaria presided over the event conducted by Allama Iqbal Rana, secretary of Bangabandhu Parishad.