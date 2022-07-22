'Rumours being spread surrounding Biman’s 50th founding anniversary'

Corporates

TBS Report
22 July, 2022, 02:55 pm
Last modified: 22 July, 2022, 02:57 pm

The Biman Bangladesh Airlines has issued a warning notice stating that the airline is not giving out any prizes on the occasion of its 50 year anniversary.

Recently, it has been noticed that some unscrupulous circles are using Biman's logo in newspapers, social media, WhatsApp groups and other media to announce distribution of prizes centring the airline's 50th founding anniversary. However, Biman has nothing to do with this, reads a press release.

All are requested to be careful and not to get confused by any messages with Biman's name and logo regarding prizes.

For any information related to Biman visit www.biman.gov.bd and www.biman-airlines.com.
 

Biman Bangladesh / founding anniversary  / rumours

