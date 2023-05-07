Rumee A Hossain re-elected Board Executive Committee chairman of Bank Asia

Corporates

Press Release
07 May, 2023, 08:20 pm
Last modified: 07 May, 2023, 08:24 pm

Related News

Rumee A Hossain re-elected Board Executive Committee chairman of Bank Asia

Press Release
07 May, 2023, 08:20 pm
Last modified: 07 May, 2023, 08:24 pm
Rumee A Hossain re-elected Board Executive Committee chairman of Bank Asia

Rumee A Hossain has been re-elected as the chairman of the Board Executive Committee of Bank Asia Limited at the board of directors' meeting held recently.

Rumee A Hossain is one of the sponsor directors of the bank, reads a press release.

Hossain is a graduate in Mechanical Engineering and an MBA in International Business Management. He has more than 29 years of business experience in several industries such as electronics, telecom, pharmaceuticals, IT and publication.

He is the managing director of Rangs Industries Limited (distributor of Toshiba and Samsung) and Romask Limited.

Bank Asia

Comments

While most comments will be posted if they are on-topic and not abusive, moderation decisions are subjective. Published comments are readers’ own views and The Business Standard does not endorse any of the readers’ comments.

Top Stories

MOST VIEWED

Related News

Features

King Charles' coronation should be Britain's last

King Charles' coronation should be Britain's last

8h | Panorama
Colours of Summer: Staples for the season

Colours of Summer: Staples for the season

11h | Mode
Sher-e-Bangla Agricultural University’s researchers have recently developed canned ‘shorshe ilish’, which will be available in the market at an affordable price. (From left) Asst. Professor Masud Rana, entrepreneur Abed Ahsan Sagar and Professor Dr Kazi Ahsan Habib holding canned hilsha. Photo: Courtesy

Hilsa in a can: Year-round supply of our favourite fish now a reality

1d | Panorama
Photo: Collected

The complex alliances shaping Sudan's conflict

1d | Panorama

More Videos from TBS

What does the British Monarchy actually do?

What does the British Monarchy actually do?

1h | TBS World
How Shihab Shahin brought the name Baiyam Pakhi

How Shihab Shahin brought the name Baiyam Pakhi

3h | TBS Entertainment
Best Holdings making huge investments in 5-star hotels, luxury villas, and a school in Bhaluk

Best Holdings making huge investments in 5-star hotels, luxury villas, and a school in Bhaluk

2h | TBS Face to Face
Napoli brought back the memory of Maradona, the god of Naples

Napoli brought back the memory of Maradona, the god of Naples

5h | TBS SPORTS

Most Read

1
Photo: Collected
Bangladesh

Teen who went viral for going to Malaysia in container drowns

2
Salman Muqtadir and his fiancé. Photo: Collected
Splash

Salman Muqtadir gets married

3
Bushra Afreen becomes first chief heat officer in Bangladesh
Bangladesh

Bushra Afreen becomes first chief heat officer in Bangladesh

4
Photo: Collected
Bangladesh

Bangladesh becomes first country to get Saudi Arabia's e-visa facilities

5
Photo: Financial Times
Panorama

A change in global order: China and US at odds

6
Computer scientist Geoffrey Hinton, who studies neural networks used in artificial intelligence applications, poses at Google&#039;s Mountain View, Calif., headquarters in 2015. (AP Photo/Noah Berger)
Tech

'Godfather of AI' quits Google with regrets and fears about his life's work