On the evening of 7 January, the news of the victory of Awami League nominated candidate Mahbub Rahman Ruhel was declared victorious in the Chattogram-1 (Mirsrai) constituency.

The next day, on 8 January, he toured the entire Mirsarai and thanked the common people.

On 9 January morning, he went around and started removing the electoral posters himself. He invited everyone to join this work in his Facebook post.