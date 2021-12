Rubel Aziz has been re-elected as the president of Banani Club Limited for the 2021-2022 term.

The club election was held on Saturday (11 December), said a press release issued on Monday.

Md Arfatur Rahman, Makin-ur-Rashid, Md Abdul Gaffar, Mehjabeen Bhuiyan, Azizul Abedin, Mahmodul Islam Parvez, Md Sharif Ullah, Sonia Sehely Binte Quashem, Imtiaz Ahmed and Salma Hossain were elected as the executive committee members of the social club.