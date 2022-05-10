Rubayet-E-Ferdous joins Shanta Equity as CEO

TBS Report
10 May, 2022, 08:30 pm
Last modified: 10 May, 2022, 08:32 pm

Photo: PR
Photo: PR

Rubayet-E-Ferdous has recently joined as the Chief Executive Officer (CEO) of Shanta Equity Ltd, a full-fledged merchant bank founded by local conglomerate Shanta Group.

Prior to joining Shanta Equity, he has worked for IDLC Investments Ltd as its Chief Operating Officer (COO) since 2011, reads a press release.

Apart from investment banking, he also headed the portfolio management and operations team of IDLC Investments.

All-through an investment banker, he has a vast experience of over 22 years in the capital market.

He is an MBA and an Economics graduate, the release adds.

He has been instrumental in launching some of the milestone IPOs in Bangladesh.

Additionally, he has expertise in different areas such as Merger and Acquisition and Corporate Advisory.

 

