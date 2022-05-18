RU, Agrani Bank sign agreement for additional house building loan

Rajshahi University and Agrani Bank Rajshahi University Corporate Branch has signed an agreement for Tk100 crore in addition to the Tk400 crore already disbursed under the Wholesale House Building Loan.

RU Treasurer Retd Prof Md Abaidur Rahman Pramanik and Agrani Bank RU Corporate Branch Assistant General Manager and Branch Head Md Bazlur Rashid signed the agreement on behalf of their respective organisations Wednesday (18 May), reads a press release.

Through the agreement, the total debt of the branch in the wholesale house building sector in favour of RU became Tk500 crore.

RU Vice Chancellor Prof Dr Golam Sabbir Sattar was present as the Chief Guest and Agrani Bank Managing Director and CEO Mohammad Shams-ul Islam was also present on the occasion.

Everyone present at the event expressed hope that Agrani Bank Limited's existing business relationship with Rajshahi University would be further strengthened through the signing of this agreement.

