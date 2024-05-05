RTV RR Kabel 'Nirbhik Sammanna 2024' award goes to 6 firefighters

05 May, 2024, 12:35 am
05 May, 2024

Photo: Courtesy
Photo: Courtesy

Six firemen have been awarded the 'Nirbhik Sammanna 2024' award by the initiative of RTV in collaboration with RR Kabel from among those who risked their lives to save people's lives and property in the event of a fire or any accident.

The event held at Bengal Multimedia Studio at 95 Tejgaon in the capital will be telecast on RTV today (4 May) at 7:10pm. When an accident occurs, Bangladesh Fire Service and Civil Defense are the first responders, reads a press release.

Today for the 4th time, RTV RR Kabel 'Nirbhik Sammanna 2024 is going to be awarded to honor their sacrifice. Honorable Minister of the Ministry of Health and Family Welfare of the Government of the People's Republic of Bangladesh Dr. Samanta Lal Sen said - I have seen many Farai service workers injured in a very critical condition while taking part in the rescue work while giving treatment to those affected by fire or any accident.

Their contributions cannot be believed without seeing. I am grateful to RTV & RR Kabel as a media for honoring them. Director of Directorate of Bangladesh Fire Service and Civil Defense (Planning, Development and Training Division) Lt. Col. Md. Rezaul Karim, PSC said - It is established like daylight that 'Bangladesh Fire Service and Civil Defense' is the first to stand by us in accidents.

Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina has greatly contributed to the development of fire service technologies. As a result of his special cooperation, a total of 506 fire service stations and 4,712 firefighting vehicle pumps have already been commissioned in Bangladesh, which is a unique milestone.

Mahbub Hossain Mridha, Director and CEO of RR Imperial Electricals Limited said - Firefighters are our real heroes because they save the lives of others by risking their own lives. Their contribution cannot be evaluated in any way.

RTV and RR Kabel feel blessed to award 6 of them with the Fearless Award 2024. I would like to make a request to everyone, that everyone should avoid fake and substandard cables because every study shows that most of the accidents are caused by these substandard cables. So I request, be aware of the prevention of harm. Use the correct cable.

Also gave a welcome speech and gave medals to the nominees - cultural personality Manchsarathi Ataur Rahman who received the Independence Award and Ekushe Medal; Freedom fighter and musician Leenu Billah; Music personality Khurshid Alam; Director of R. R. Imperial Electricals Ltd., A.N.M. Manzoor Morshed and others. Anika Kabir Sakh danced to the song 'Tirhara Ai Dhewer Sagar' in the cultural performance. Tanjin Tisha danced to the song 'De Dol Dole'. The theme song 'Tarunya Diptapran' was sung by artists of Bangladesh Fire Service and Civil Defense.

