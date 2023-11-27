RTI training held at Nazrul University

27 November, 2023
RTI training held at Nazrul University

27 November, 2023, 06:00 pm
RTI training held at Nazrul University

A day-long training workshop on 'Right to Information Act' was held at Jatiya Kabi Kazi Nazrul Islam University to encourage the concerned officials and teachers to provide accurate information to students and the stockholders.

The training was organised at the conference room of the university's administrative building on Monday (27 November) in collaboration with the university's APA cell, reads a press release.

Nazrul University Vice-Chancellor Prof Dr Soumitra Sekhar addressed the daylong workshop as the chief guest. He said, "Nazrul University is working to make the RTI Act a success aiming at strengthening institutional transparency and accountability."

Implementation of this law would reduce corruption and establish good governance at the higher educational institutions, Prof Dr Soumitra Sekhar added.

Nazrul University Treasurer Prof Dr Ataur Rahman, UGC Secretary Dr Ferdous Zaman and UGC Director for Public Relations and RTI division Shamsul Arefin were present as special guests. 

UGC Deputy Director Mohammad Abdul Mannan was present as resource person. 

