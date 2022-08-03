RR Kabel launches new display centre in Tongi

RR Kable has inaugurated a display centre in Tongi, Gazipur, at Ashraf Shetu Shopping Complex.

The display centre aims to improve and prompt the standard of supply and service of International Quality Cables, said a press release.

Director and CEO of the company Mahboob Hossain Mirdah, Director ANM Manzoor Murshed, Director Ahmed Ashfaqur Rahman, Director AM Ahsanul Bari, and Director Raghib Hassan were present during the inauguration.

Photo: Courtesy

Md Shohel Rana, in-charge of the Tongi display centre, was also present, along with local traders and electricians.

Speaking on the occasion, Director and CEO Mahabub Hossain Mirdah said, "Beware of fake cables. This is because a counterfeit cable is capable of causing many types of accidents, causing damage to the country, and its resources."